Have You Seen This? Man crosses longest monkey bars course

Posted - Nov. 12, 2026 at 3:36 p.m.

Cassidy WixomKSL
 
Thomas Van Tonder, a world champion obstacle course racing athlete, completed the longest monkey bars course that’s ever been built. The 600 rungs were stretched across the bottom of Blourkans Bridge in South Africa.

Thomas Van Tonder, a world champion obstacle course racing athlete, completed the longest monkey bars course that’s ever been built. The 600 rungs were stretched across the bottom of Blourkans Bridge in South Africa. (Red Bull)

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SOUTH AFRICA — Thomas Van Tonder, a world champion obstacle course racing athlete, completed the longest monkey bars course that's ever been built.

A total of 600 monkey bars were stretched across the bottom of Africa's highest bridge, Blourkans Bridge in South Africa. The bars spanned more than 918 feet above a massive gorge and at the highest point, the drop from the bridge was more than 700 feet to the river below.

But if that wasn't hard enough, the monkey bars weren't even in a straight line — they arced across the underside of the bridge, meaning some of the swings he had to move up or down. The first third of the course was a steep uphill incline and the last third was a steep descent.

"Basically I have to do around 120 pull-ups to even get close to halfway," he said in a Red Bull video documenting the whole experience.

He trained for months with a professional climber, working to build his upper body strength to handle the massive challenge. On the day of, he dutifully trekked his way across the bridge, stopping several times to hang upside down by his legs to rest his arms and hands.

While Van Tonder was strapped in the whole time and would've been safe even if he fell, I sure as heck would never attempt something like this. Even though I was a fiend for the monkey bars at the playground in elementary school.

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