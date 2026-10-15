Have You Seen This? Spanish skateboarder breaks downhill speed world record

DOWNHILL — If you grew up in the 2010s, chances are had some exposure to Skate 1, 2, and 3, a wildly popular video game series published around that time.

And if you're anything like me, you poured tons of hours into it with your friends, marveling at the, well, video game-like feats that could only be pulled off in the virtual skater's paradise.

Turns out, those boundaries are being pushed in real life, too, as Diego Poncelet set a new Guinness World Record by reaching an eye-popping 94.34 mph while standing on a skateboard, as shown in the video below.

The 27-year-old Spaniard achieved the record on a closed section of Route des Éboulements in Quebec, Canada's Charlevoix region — the same location Peter Connolly set the previous world record nearly a decade ago.

In a video from Red Bull, Poncelet said his dream has always been to break the skateboarding speed record, spending "countless nights on Google Maps searching for the right place to do it on."

The thought of someone traveling fast enough on a skateboard to get pulled over on I-15, to me, is absolutely incomprehensible. And while the thought of it sends a shiver down my spine, it also serves as inspiration for the incredible feats humans can achieve.