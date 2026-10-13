Have You Seen This? New cat species found in Bolivia

Posted - Oct. 13, 2026 at 3:43 p.m.

Devin OldroydKSL
 
A tilcayo, a newly discovered species of wild cat, is pictured. (Associated Press via YouTube)

A tilcayo, a newly discovered species of wild cat, is pictured. (Associated Press via YouTube)

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YUNGAS, Bolivia — Calling all cat lovers and friends of felines. You may have heard — a new species of wild cat was discovered in Bolivia last month.

In mid-September, the tilcayo, a small spotted wild cat, was found living in a wildlife sanctuary in the Bolivian Yungas.

According to the Associated Press, this specific tilcayo, found in Cotapata National Park, was taken in by a local family and had been living with them for years. Imagine taking in a stray only to find out years later that it's unknown to science.

This kitty has captured hearts and inspired curiosity around the world. I have to agree with National Geographic biologist Paola Nogales-Ascarrunz: With so much doom and gloom to be found, I'll take a new species of wild cat. Even in 2026, there is still wonder to be found in this world.

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