Have You Seen This? Baby experiences fireworks for the first time

THE FIREWORK SHOW — Do you remember the first time you ever saw a firework? Were you scared or amazed by the bright lights? Did the sounds hurt your ears or fill you with awe?

While you probably don't remember your first encounter with fireworks, you likely recall some particularly memorable experiences from your youth. For me, it's an Alpine Days fireworks display from the early '90s. My family spread out a blanket on the grass and watched an epic show. Near the end, a couple of the fireworks failed to explode in the air. We heard them land in the nearby parking lot, thudding on the roofs of unfortunate cars.

In this little video, you can see the pure amazement that comes from a baby's first fireworks show. Check it out:

I think it's safe to say that this baby is riveted. He's not scared, as you can see the hint of a smile on his face. That's probably thanks to the ear protection that his parents thoughtfully provided. No, he's just fixated on something he never would've thought possible.

As his mom wrote in the video's caption, "He stayed up past bedtime and would definitely recommend this experience again!"

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