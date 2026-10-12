Have You Seen This? Floods impact Utah roadways

Posted - Oct. 12, 2026 at 3:34 p.m.

Kennedy CamarenaKSL
 
Drivers were restricted from heading uphill on state Route 190 due to flooding on the roadway on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.

Drivers were restricted from heading uphill on state Route 190 due to flooding on the roadway on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. (UDOT Cottonwood Canyons)

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SALT LAKE CITY — While Tropical Storm Rachel certainly brought some much-needed rain to Utah over the weekend, the storm also caused flooding that impacted roadways across the state on Sunday.

In a video taken by the Utah Department of Transportation Cottonwoods social media account, floodwaters and debris could be seen moving across a roadway in Big Cottonwood Canyon. The flooding closed state Route 190, and traffic heading uphill was turned around at the mouth of the canyon.

More photos showing damage caused by a separate flood came from the Carbon County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office asked drivers to stay away from Nine Mile Road on Sunday after the roadway experienced flooding.

Utah is expected to see more rainfall on Monday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

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