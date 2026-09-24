Have You Seen This? Truck nearly struck by lightning on I-84

Posted - Sept. 24, 2026 at 3:32 p.m.

Logan StefanichKSL
 
Lightning strikes above Ensign Peak during a thunderstorm in Salt Lake City on July 21. Dashcam footage captured the moment lightning nearly struck a box truck driving on I-84 in Utah.

Lightning strikes above Ensign Peak during a thunderstorm in Salt Lake City on July 21. Dashcam footage captured the moment lightning nearly struck a box truck driving on I-84 in Utah.(Lukas Katilius, Deseret News)

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SOUTH WEBER — Anyone in Utah who drives even semi-regularly knows the Beehive State's roads can be treacherous for many reasons.

While Mother Nature usually plays a part, it's often limited to monsoonal rains that add inches of water to the road surface, or winter conditions that create slick roads and poor visibility.

Not often, though, do you hear about lightning incidents while driving. But that's exactly what the driver of a box truck experienced driving down I-84 near South Weber Tuesday.

As seen in dashcam video that showcases stormy conditions along the Wasatch Front, the box truck was making its way east on I-84 when lightning struck the ground just off the right-hand shoulder of the road.

Thankfully, the truck wasn't hit, and both drivers were able to continue on their journey.

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