Have You Seen This? Truck nearly struck by lightning on I-84

SOUTH WEBER — Anyone in Utah who drives even semi-regularly knows the Beehive State's roads can be treacherous for many reasons.

While Mother Nature usually plays a part, it's often limited to monsoonal rains that add inches of water to the road surface, or winter conditions that create slick roads and poor visibility.

Not often, though, do you hear about lightning incidents while driving. But that's exactly what the driver of a box truck experienced driving down I-84 near South Weber Tuesday.

As seen in dashcam video that showcases stormy conditions along the Wasatch Front, the box truck was making its way east on I-84 when lightning struck the ground just off the right-hand shoulder of the road.

Thankfully, the truck wasn't hit, and both drivers were able to continue on their journey.

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