Have You Seen This? 'Ogden Skeleton Man' poses latest creation as Amazon driver

OGDEN — During the month of October, ghosts and ghouls come out to play as people begin to set up Halloween decorations — many of which stay the same throughout the month.

One Ogden man has spent the last six years changing his display on an almost daily basis, entertaining his east bench neighbors with creative uses of his more than 40 skeletons.

"I have more skeletons in my closet than most people do!" joked Ron Pippin, also known as the Ogden Skeleton Man.

For Thursday's display, an Amazon delivery skeleton was chased by a pack of skeleton dogs, dropping its packages all over the lawn! A real Amazon delivery driver saw the display and decided to join in on the fun.

The display was set up the morning after Amazon Prime Days, which were held on Tuesday and Wednesday. Clearly, this driver didn't make it home after so many orders!

Pippin said he began collecting and setting up skeletons in his front lawn after he was bored during the COVID-19 lockdowns. He said that if he needed cheering up, others around his neighborhood probably did, too.

He estimates that he has more than 40 skeletons in his collection, including a 10-foot-tall giant skeleton, dozens of 5-foot-tall skeletons and many animal skeletons. One year, he built a skull that was six feet tall, along with a set of arms that stretched more than 30 feet.

The Ogden Skeleton Man posts his creations in new poses each day, sharing them with his neighborhood and online community.

"I did this to share with people," Pippin said.

Those traveling through the neighborhoods in Ogden can take a look daily and see what new adventures the skeletons have gotten into at 2579 Fillmore Avenue!