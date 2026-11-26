TURKEY TOWN — Are you eating turkey today? Don't let these feathered fiends find out.

Imagine it's the season of giving — Thanksgiving, to be specific — and you decide to take a peaceful walk through the neighborhood. What's that noise?

Peering over your shoulder, you see every American's Thanksgiving nightmare: a pair of ferocious, gobbling turkeys. This year, they're looking to change up the menu, and you're the main course.

A Massachusetts woman experienced this exact horror as Tom and Tina Turkey trotted after her. Luckily, two Thanksgiving heroes were passing by in their car.

"Were you feeding them?" the man in the car asks.

"No, I was going for a walk," the woman, in visible distress, responds.

As if things couldn't get worse, a third Turkey emerges.

"Get in the car!" another woman yells.

What a close call!

KSL wishes you a happy and safe holiday. And remember, the chances of a turkey eating you on Thanksgiving are low ... but never zero. Be thankful it's not you on the end of the fork.

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