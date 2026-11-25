TORRES DEL PAINE, Chile — Many years ago, when I was younger and more limber, I hiked through Torres del Paine National Park in Patagonia in southern Chile.

It's a spectacular place, and I made it through without a hitch.

Seeing video now making the rounds on social media of a man crossing a suspension bridge in the park as gusts of wind rock it, brought back the memories of my own close encounters there, though they never approximated the danger that the tourist in the video experienced.

🇨🇱#TorresDelPaine Rachas de viento sorprende a turista que intentaba cruzar un puente colgante en el sector del Glaciar Grey. @ginniasa @GrupoWurtlitzer @nimbusmeteorol https://t.co/5nKwnNOptS — Alejandro Alegria 🌴 (@alegriagonzaa) November 22, 2026

In the video, all is calm as the man — Henry Thomas, according to Euronews — starts the trek across the footbridge on the O-circuit of the park. Then gusts of wind suddenly blast through the deep gorge he's crossing, violently rocking the bridge. He holds on for dear life, leaning precariously against the heavy metal cord railing, a big pack on his back. The video stops as he's still in the middle of the bridge, but he made it across, according to The Daily Mail.

Seeing it made me think of the infamous collapse of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge in Tacoma, Washington, in 1940. The Torres del Paine bridge, though, managed, despite the scare Thomas surely felt. It also made me think of my own close calls at Torres del Paine, though they pale in comparison.

I remember mistakenly following an abandoned trail section along a precariously steep incline before retreating. I also remember crossing a roaring stream down a mountainside, carefully stepping on strategically placed rocks and holding a metal cord that had been placed across it for hikers, all with a heavy backpack on my back. I had to repeat the crossing several times to haul the backpacks of my wife and a friend across because they didn't dare attempt it with heavy loads on their backs.

Some commenters on the more recent video of Thomas take aim at him, questioning his decision to attempt the crossing, potentially risking an accident that could have killed him and/or required a dangerous rescue. I never made it to the part of the park where his close call occurred.

However, the video shows that when he started the crossing, all was calm, and his girlfriend had safely crossed before him. Moreover, the weather can shift quickly, violently and unexpectedly in Patagonia, and one commenter, countering the critics, noted that such dangers are inherent in the wild area.

"Dude ... there's always wind in that spot, you have to keep going because there's no other option on the route," he wrote.