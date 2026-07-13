Human-caused fire prompts power outages in Washington County overnight

By Arianne Brown, KSL | Posted - July 13, 2026 at 10:44 a.m.

 
The Turkey Farm Fire broke out over the night just north of St. George city limits in Washington County. Officials are reporting it as human-caused, and it burned over 73 acres, causing widespread power outages in the area. The fire is 100% contained.

The Turkey Farm Fire broke out over the night just north of St. George city limits in Washington County. Officials are reporting it as human-caused, and it burned over 73 acres, causing widespread power outages in the area. The fire is 100% contained. (Utah Fire Info)

Save Story
KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • A human-caused fire in Washington County burned 73 acres overnight.
  • This fire led to power outages affecting 5,690 customers in Ivins.
  • Utah Fire Info confirmed the fire was 100% contained by Monday morning.

WASHINGTON, Washington County — A fire that officials are saying was human-caused broke out overnight early Monday just north of St. George city limits in Washington County.

The Turkey Farm Fire burned an estimated 73 acres, prompting widespread power outages affecting approximately 5,690 customers in Ivins, according to a post by Rocky Mountain Power.

The fire spread along an old burn scar on Turkey Farm Road that burned 12,000 acres back in September of 2020. Utah Fire Info reported that the fire is 100% contained as of Monday morning.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Utah wildfiresUtahSouthern UtahPolice & Courts
Arianne Brown, KSLArianne Brown
Arianne Brown is a reporter covering southern Utah communities, with a focus on heart-warming stories and local happenings. She has been a reporter for 14 years.

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  