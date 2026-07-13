Human-caused fire prompts power outages in Washington County overnight

WASHINGTON, Washington County — A fire that officials are saying was human-caused broke out overnight early Monday just north of St. George city limits in Washington County.

The Turkey Farm Fire burned an estimated 73 acres, prompting widespread power outages affecting approximately 5,690 customers in Ivins, according to a post by Rocky Mountain Power.

The fire spread along an old burn scar on Turkey Farm Road that burned 12,000 acres back in September of 2020. Utah Fire Info reported that the fire is 100% contained as of Monday morning.