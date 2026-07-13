UDOT warns of additional closures at I-215 and I-80 interchange, surrounding area

By Carter Williams, KSL | Posted - July 13, 2026 at 11:08 a.m.

 
Freeway ramps are pictured at the crossing of I-215 and I-80 in Salt Lake City on May 8, 2024. Connection between the two freeways will be cut off entirely from late Monday through early Wednesday for construction, Utah transportation officials say.

Freeway ramps are pictured at the crossing of I-215 and I-80 in Salt Lake City on May 8, 2024. Connection between the two freeways will be cut off entirely from late Monday through early Wednesday for construction, Utah transportation officials say. (Megan Nielsen, Deseret News)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • UDOT announces closures at I-215 and I-80 interchange for construction improvements.
  • Closure is part of a series of upgrades to I-215 West in Salt Lake City.
  • TRAX green line affected this weekend; bus bridge to connect Salt Lake City and airport.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah transportation officials are warning drivers to be prepared for another big closure as construction crews continue to make improvements to the western I-215 and I-80 interchange.

The ramp from eastbound I-80 to southbound I-215 West (Exit 117) is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. Monday for construction, cutting off all direct access between I-80 and the I-215 in the area for a brief time. It's expected to remain closed throughout Tuesday before reopening early Wednesday, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Eastbound I-80 drivers seeking to reach southbound I-215 in the area are urged to exit onto Bangerter Highway and then take eastbound state Route 20 to reach southbound I-215 as a detour during the closure.

It adds to a series of closures in the area already in place, which is why direct access will be cut off for a little more than 24 hours.

The ramps connecting eastbound I-80 to northbound I-215 and westbound I-80 to northbound I-215 aren't scheduled to reopen until July 20. A ramp connecting westbound I-80 to southbound I-215 isn't expected to reopen until mid-August, while a connection between Redwood Road and northbound I-215 is closed until July 2027.

Some additional areas, along with alternative transportation, will also be impacted this week and weekend.

Nightly lane closures are planned for northbound I-215, California Avenue and the connection between Redwood Road and southbound I-215 through July 20, UDOT officials said.

North Temple is also scheduled to be closed from Redwood Road to 2200 West for construction in the area beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday. It's expected to remain closed until the early hours of July 20.

The closure will also impact Utah Transit Authority's TRAX green line, and a bus bridge will be implemented this weekend to connect Salt Lake City with the airport.

All of the closures are tied to the I-215 West Improved project, which UDOT launched last summer. The $190 million project calls for the repavement and repairs to a 3-mile section of I-215 while repairing 14 miles worth of ramps at I-80, S.R. 201 and California Avenue.

It hit its halfway point last month, when drivers got to test out some of the newly rebuilt pavement on I-215 West for the first time.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Utah transportationUtahSalt Lake County
Carter Williams, KSLCarter Williams
Carter Williams is a reporter for KSL. He covers Salt Lake City, statewide transportation issues, outdoors, the environment and weather. He is a graduate of Southern Utah University.

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