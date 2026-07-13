UDOT warns of additional closures at I-215 and I-80 interchange, surrounding area

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah transportation officials are warning drivers to be prepared for another big closure as construction crews continue to make improvements to the western I-215 and I-80 interchange.

The ramp from eastbound I-80 to southbound I-215 West (Exit 117) is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. Monday for construction, cutting off all direct access between I-80 and the I-215 in the area for a brief time. It's expected to remain closed throughout Tuesday before reopening early Wednesday, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Eastbound I-80 drivers seeking to reach southbound I-215 in the area are urged to exit onto Bangerter Highway and then take eastbound state Route 20 to reach southbound I-215 as a detour during the closure.

It adds to a series of closures in the area already in place, which is why direct access will be cut off for a little more than 24 hours.

The ramps connecting eastbound I-80 to northbound I-215 and westbound I-80 to northbound I-215 aren't scheduled to reopen until July 20. A ramp connecting westbound I-80 to southbound I-215 isn't expected to reopen until mid-August, while a connection between Redwood Road and northbound I-215 is closed until July 2027.

Some additional areas, along with alternative transportation, will also be impacted this week and weekend.

Nightly lane closures are planned for northbound I-215, California Avenue and the connection between Redwood Road and southbound I-215 through July 20, UDOT officials said.

North Temple is also scheduled to be closed from Redwood Road to 2200 West for construction in the area beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday. It's expected to remain closed until the early hours of July 20.

The closure will also impact Utah Transit Authority's TRAX green line, and a bus bridge will be implemented this weekend to connect Salt Lake City with the airport.

All of the closures are tied to the I-215 West Improved project, which UDOT launched last summer. The $190 million project calls for the repavement and repairs to a 3-mile section of I-215 while repairing 14 miles worth of ramps at I-80, S.R. 201 and California Avenue.

It hit its halfway point last month, when drivers got to test out some of the newly rebuilt pavement on I-215 West for the first time.