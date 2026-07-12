Murray police fear there could be more victims in child sex abuse case

MURRAY — Murray Police have issued a warning that there could be more victims in a child sexual abuse investigation involving two 18-year-old men.

In a news release, police spokeswoman Kristin Reardon noted that the use of social media to befriend the two 13-year-old victims raises concerns about other young victims.

"Detectives strongly believe the suspects targeted and located victims using various social media applications and by tracking locations through digital platforms," Reardon wrote. "Investigators are concerned that other individuals may have been contacted, tracked, or victimized under similar circumstances."

Detectives arrested Yousef M. Yousef and Odai E. Ali in June, after reporting they encountered Yousef in the backseat of a car with a young girl at Murray Park. Both men have since been charged with rape of a child, a first-degree felony.

Police discovery at Murray Park

According to the police affidavit filed when Yousef was arrested, a Murray police officer approached a "suspicious vehicle" at Murray Park, and observed what appeared to be two people re-dressing in the back seat. The man was later identified as Yousef; with him, according to the officer, was a 13-year-old girl.

She reportedly told police she had come to the park with a friend, also 13, who was with Ali, saying Ali and the other girl had left the car before the officer arrived.

According to the affidavit, Yousef told police he met the girls on Snapchat and bought condoms on the way to pick them up.

Police say both Yousef and Ali admitted to driving from Ogden to Murray with the express intent of meeting up with the girls to have sex with them.

More victims?

According to warrants filed in the case, Murray police requested the two men be held without bail.

"While neither defendant in this case has a criminal history, their behavior and actions are concerning, and their use of social media to add minor children as 'friends' is predatory," the document stated.

In the news release, Murray police asked any potential victims to come forward — as well as anyone who may know something else about the case.

"Detectives understand that coming forward is incredibly difficult but want victims to know that they are not alone. Your safety and well-being are a priority and any information you provide will be handled with the utmost sensitivity, confidentiality, and respect," Reardon wrote.

Potential victims or people with information to share can call the non-emergency line to reach Murray Police 24 hours a day at 801-840-4000. You can also call the main Murray Police phone number, 801-264-2673. Additionally, you can email policeadmin@murray.utah.gov. Police ask that you use case number MR26-18173.