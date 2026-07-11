1 man dead, another in police custody, after Springville stabbing Saturday

By Devin Oldroyd, KSL | Posted - July 11, 2026 at 8:07 p.m.

 
One man is dead and another in police custody following a stabbing in Springville Saturday.

One man is dead and another in police custody following a stabbing in Springville Saturday. (Yevhen Prozhyrko, Shutterstock)

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SALT LAKE CITY — One man is dead, and another was arrested after a stabbing in Springville Saturday morning.

Springville police said at about 3:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived at the home, police say they found a 28-year-old man had been stabbed. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he later died due to his injuries.

Police said they arrested 23-year-old Jaxson Clift, of Bluffdale, on suspicion of murder in connection with the stabbing. He and the victim had recently become acquaintances, according to police.

The circumstances that led to the stabbing are unknown, and the investigation remains ongoing.

This story is breaking and could be updated.

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