Police investigating whether fireworks sparked Layton restaurant fire

LAYTON — Police are asking the public for help as investigators work to determine whether fireworks caused a Costa Vida in Layton to catch fire on the the night of America's 250th birthday.

The fire, which started about 11:54 p.m. at 630 W. 1425 North on Saturday, severely damaged the building and forced firefighters working inside to evacuate after the roof collapsed.

Firefighters continued to battle the fire from outside the building; however, firefighters responded once again on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. when reports came in about smoke coming from the building.

Layton firefighters and police "conducted numerous interviews and began the origin and cause investigation early Sunday morning. While investigators are examining the possibility that fireworks may have contributed to the fire, the cause remains under investigation."

By Tuesday, the Layton Police Department posted a public assistance request on its Facebook page, asking for the public's help to determine exactly what caused the fire.

"If you witnessed anyone lighting fireworks near the Costa Vida restaurant before the fire, or if you have photos, videos, or any information that may assist investigators, please contact Layton Police and Fire Dispatch at 801-497-8300 and reference case L26-17389," the police department said.

According to police, there were fireworks present in the area where the fire started. As of Tuesday, it was unclear whether those fireworks had anything to do with its genesis.