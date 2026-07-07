Man sentenced to year of home confinement for accidental shooting death of friend

ST. GEORGE — A southern Utah man who accidentally shot and killed his friend was sentenced to a year of home confinement and three years probation for manslaughter.

Malachi Robles, 19, was arrested in December when St. George police responded to an accidental shooting at 449 E. 1100 South. Officers arrived and located Jason Phillipe Quiroz, 17, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Quiroz died from his injuries.

Robles told police he accidentally "pulled the trigger" in the process of removing a loaded magazine from a gun, according to the charges. The single round that was fired struck Quiroz.

Robles told police he is familiar with the type of gun that was fired and has shot them before. He also said he had gotten the gun from someone else and believed it may have been stolen, police said.

"He was able to give descriptions and details of the firearm, indicating that he has ample knowledge about the gun. This is also shown in his knowledge/attempt to disassemble the firearm, which was done in the correct manner," the charges said.

Two other boys who were at the scene when the shooting occurred fled with the gun and hid it nearby, according to the charges. A search warrant was conducted, and the firearm involved in the incident was recovered along with other items of evidence, including a THC vape, police said.

Robles was charged in 5th District Court with discharge of a firearm, a first-degree felony; manslaughter and theft of a firearm, second-degree felonies; dangerous weapon conduct by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; and drug possession, a class B misdemeanor.

On April 8, Robles pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter, a third-degree felony, plus the dangerous weapon conduct charge and the drug possession charge. As part of the plea deal, the other two charges were dismissed and prosecutors agreed to not recommend prison time.

The plea deal also stipulates he could apply for another charge reduction if he successfully completes his sentence.

On July 1, Robles was sentenced to zero to five years in prison for the felony charges and 180 days in jail for the drug charge, but the terms were suspended. Instead, the court ordered him to serve a year of home confinement plus three years of probation.

As part of home confinement, Robles can only leave home for work, school, probation appointments, medical appointments, church and "any events invited by the victim's family," court documents state.

During probation, he must obtain both a mental health and a substance abuse evaluation and comply with any recommended treatment. He also is ordered to complete 200 hours of community service.