Veteran-owned tree service helps neighbors clean up after severe storms

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BOWIE, Md. — After severe storms moved through the area overnight, Freddie Couch was already answering calls before the sun came up.

Couch, a retired Army first sergeant and owner of Veteran Tree Services, said his phone started ringing as storm damage left trees and branches down across the area.

"I didn't receive 14 calls," Couch said. "I responded to all of them."

By the time WMAR-2 News caught up with him, Couch said he had already visited eight of those calls and planned to continue working through the rest.

For Couch, the response felt familiar.

"When you get your marching orders, you go," he said. "You jump to it and move on it. I'm ready to go at a moment's notice."

Couch served 20 years in the Army before starting his veteran-owned tree service business. His military career included time in South Korea and four years with the Old Guard at Arlington National Cemetery. He said he also served with the presidential escort, the presidential bomb unit and worked on inauguration committees.

After reaching 20 years of service, Couch was given orders to Germany. But around that same time, his father became sick and was given about 18 months to live. Couch said he made the decision to retire so he could be there for him.

"I put in my paperwork," Couch said. "I was around till he took his last breath. I was beside his bed."

Years later, Couch found his next mission after trees fell in his own yard. He said he paid $10,000 to have them removed and noticed the job was finished in about seven hours.

"The numbers added up," Couch said. "So I switched over to that."

Now, Veteran Tree Services is in its 14th year.

Couch said the same values that guided him in uniform still guide the way he runs his business.

"Very disciplined, people oriented, listening to everyone," Couch said. "I'm going to be on time. I'm going to be honest and integrity. I bring all of that to it."

That approach starts as soon as his crew arrives on a storm damage call. Couch said the first step is always assessing the area for safety.

"The first thing when we step on scene, I assess the situation," he said. "Make sure there's anything dangerous around like wires, check the house, everything."

He said crews look for anything that could hurt them, damage a home or make the situation worse before they begin cutting and removing trees.

Storm season is often one of the busiest times for the business. Couch said he "slept light" the night after the storms, taking calls before bed and waking up to more.

The work is not easy.

"This is not, it's hard labor and everybody can't do it," Couch said. "You've got to have the right equipment."

Couch credits his crew for helping him answer the calls. He said most of his workers have been with him for about 10 years.

"Once they get their marching orders, they know what to do," Couch said. "I just sit back. I'm the owner, but I tell them what needs to be done and I get out of their way."

Couch said customer loyalty has also helped keep the business going. He said about half of his business comes from referrals, and he rarely has to advertise.

"They know they can count on me," he said. "They call me as a previous customer, I'm going to be there."

He said being early and reliable is part of the standard. For one customer, Couch said they scheduled a 7 a.m. job and he arrived at 6:05.

"I bring a lot to the table," he said. "But at the same time, my customers give back to me their loyalty."

Couch said supporting veteran-owned businesses matters because of the values many veterans bring to their work.

"You're getting the best business," he said. "I'm going to be on time. I'm going to give you an honest and fair price."

He said Veteran Tree Services offers special pricing for veterans, as well as better pricing for civilians, teachers and first responders. For Couch, that is part of how he gives back.

"I served my country, so I want to serve the community," Couch said.

He said there are times when veterans cannot afford tree work, which can be expensive. In those cases, Couch said he tries to work with them by offering payment plans or sometimes doing the work for free.

"I'm versatile because I'm the owner," he said.

Even when he is out of town, Couch said he still answers the phone and sends crews where they are needed.

"They call me no matter where," he said. "Even when I'm on vacation overseas, I answer the call."

For Freddie Couch, the uniform may be retired — but the call to serve never stopped.