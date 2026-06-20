Sandy firefighters urge hydration, reparation after heat injury rescue

SANDY — As temperatures soared into the 90s Friday, firefighters warned hikers to be prepared for summer weather, including proper hydration.

Emergency crews on Friday afternoon assisted a mother and child who became overwhelmed by conditions while on the Bell Canyon trail, according to Sandy Fire Department Battalion Chief Eric Larson.

"I think they weren't quite prepared for how strenuous the hike is, maybe became dehydrated and ran out of water and had difficulties returning back to the car," Larson told KSL.

Larson said rescuers used a specialized stretcher to help the woman down from the mountain to medical care. He believed both hikers would fully recover.

"People can get dehydrated pretty rapidly with this heat and lack of humidity," Larson said.

Larson said this was the first heat-related issue he had responded to in the mountains so far, but he expected more in the days and weeks to come as temperatures more regularly peak in the 90s.

"Heat exhaustion is a killer up here," Larson said. "Especially when you start getting above 90, people aren't used to how strenuous the trails are. There's a lot of elevation gain going up to the waterfall here."

The battalion chief offered some simple reminders for hikers to be prepared, including hydrating ahead of time, bringing "too much" water and some sort of electrolyte solution and snacks along with extra layers in case the hike goes longer than expected.

He also said it was important to build endurance before more challenging hikes.

"Don't just bite off more than you can chew right out the gate," Larson said. "Build up to these longer objectives."

Immanuel Runnels said he likes the Bell Canyon area for its scenic vistas and challenging terrain, but he acknowledges the risk of hikers becoming dehydrated, especially in summer.

"You definitely need your water," Runnels said. "A lot of us who hike a lot have extra water in general."

Both he and Larson urged other hikers to take the simple steps necessary to stay safe outdoors.

"Hiking is good and healthy, and you meet a lot of great people," Runnels said. "The best thing to do is be prepared."