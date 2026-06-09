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SYDNEY, Australia — A man accused of committing one of Australia's ​worst mass shootings, at Sydney's famed Bondi Beach last December, has been charged with 19 ‌additional offenses.

Police say the attack that killed 15 people at a ⁠Hanukkah celebration was inspired ​by the Islamic State group.

They initially charged ⁠Naveed Akram with 59 offenses in the days ‌following the shooting, ‌including 15 counts of murder, 40 counts of ⁠wounding with intent to murder ⁠and a terror offense.

Akram's lawyer, Leonie Gittani, told a court in Sydney on Wednesday that 19 additional charges had been filed, according to reports in local media.

Court records showed the new charges ‌included 10 counts of shooting with ​intent to murder, six counts of discharging a firearm with intent to resist arrest and three counts of causing wounding or grievous bodily harm with intent to murder.

Akram, 24, has yet to enter a plea.

His father, Sajid Akram, 50, whom authorities ​also accused of carrying out the shooting, was ‌shot dead by ‌police ⁠at the scene.

The attack stunned a nation known for its strict gun laws, prompting renewed calls for tighter controls and more decisive action to combat antisemitism.

Australia ‌has also launched a ​government-backed inquiry into antisemitism and social cohesion ‌and the findings ⁠are due ​by December.