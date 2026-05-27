Swiatek improves career record at French Open to 42-3. Svitolina's winning streak reaches 8 matches

By The Associated Press | Updated - May 27, 2026 at 7:57 a.m. | Posted - May 27, 2026 at 6:04 a.m.

 
Iga Swiatek of Poland returns to Sara Bejlek of the Czech Republic during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

Iga Swiatek of Poland returns to Sara Bejlek of the Czech Republic during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

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PARIS — Iga Swiatek has improved her career record at the French Open to 42-3.

The four-time champion eliminated 35th-ranked Sara Bejlek 6-2, 6-3 to reach the third round on Wednesday.

Swiatek won Roland Garros in 2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

With a heat wave still a factor in Paris, seventh-seeded Elina Svitolina extended a run of solid form with a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Kaitlin Quevedo.

Svitolina is on an eight-match winning streak after raising the Italian Open trophy.

Also, 11th-seeded Belinda Bencic beat American opponent Caty McNally 6-4, 6-0.

For the fourth straight day of this year's tournament, the temperature was forecast to rise to at least 32 degrees Celsius (90 Fahrenheit).

Later Wednesday, 39-year-old Novak Djokovic faced 74th-ranked French player Valentin Royer, while second-seeded Alexander Zverev was playing Tomas Machac in the night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

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