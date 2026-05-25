Police investigating 'suspicious death' of man in Salt Lake City

By Curtis Booker, KSL | Posted - May 25, 2026 at 2:45 p.m.

 
Police said they are investigating what's being called a "suspicious death" of a man in Salt Lake City on Monday.

Police said they are investigating what's being called a "suspicious death" of a man in Salt Lake City on Monday. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

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SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are investigating what they're calling a "suspicious death" after a man was found dead Monday morning.

Officers received a report of a death at 6:41 a.m. near 1723 S. 300 East. "The manner of death is unknown and will be determined by autopsy. The identification of the person is also unknown at this time," police said in a statement, adding that the victim is a middle-aged man.

No other information was available.

Anyone with information that can be helpful to detectives is asked to call 801-799-3000.

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Curtis Booker is a reporter for KSL.
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