2 arrested in largest meth seizure in Idaho history, police say

ST. ANTHONY — Two men were arrested Wednesday after deputies reported seizing the largest amount of methamphetamine seized at one time in Idaho history.

Brayan Chavez Villa, 25, of Oregon, and Elian Anthony Mariscal, 25, of Nevada, were both charged with felony drug trafficking methamphetamine, 400 grams or more.

About 10:13 a.m. Wednesday, a Fremont County sheriff's deputy pulled over a Range Rover on U.S. 20 at 700 North after seeing the driver speeding to "catch up to a group of vehicles," according to court documents

The deputy said the Range Rover was speeding in the passing lane and cut off a truck, causing the truck to lunge forward as it hit the brakes to avoid a crash.

After pulling the car over, the deputy reported smelling marijuana coming from the inside. The deputy reported finding a blue suitcase in the back trunk that contained 115.4 pounds of methamphetamine.

Two men were arrested on Wednesday after deputies reportedly seized the largest amount of methamphetamine seized at one time in Idaho history. (Photo: Fremont County Jail)

According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, the haul has an estimated street value of more than $1.5 million and is believed to be the largest meth seizure in Idaho history.

Mariscal and Chavez were booked into the Fremont County Jail. Both are expected to appear in court May 27.