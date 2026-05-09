Harden hits clutch shots, Mitchell scores 35 and the Cavaliers beat the Pistons 116-109 in Game 3

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

CLEVELAND — After collapsing in the clutch in the first two games of the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Cleveland Cavaliers got timely plays in the final three minutes from James Harden and Max Strus to get back into their series against the Detroit Pistons.

Harden hit three big shots and Strus came up with the steal and go-ahead basket in the Cavaliers' 116-109 victory on Saturday to cut the Pistons' lead to 2-1.

"We know how important it is to get this first win to make it a series. So, really a team win where a lot of guys contributed tonight," Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said.

The Cavaliers will look to even the series when they host Game 4 on Monday night.

Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 35 points and 10 rebounds, while Harden finished with 19 points and Jarrett Allen scored 18.

There were 11 lead changes, with the final one occurring with 2:28 remaining when Strus jumped to snare Cade Cunningham's inbound pass to Daniss Jenkins near midcourt. Strus then drove past Cunningham and Jenkins to make a layup and give the Cavaliers a 106-104 advantage.

Atkinson called it the winning play of the game.

"That was a game changer right there. It gives us a lead, get a couple stops and a couple buckets and that's the game," Harden said.

Strus said it was about 3-4 seconds into the inbound play that he timed his jump and made the play.

"My job is to help win in any form or fashion," said Strus, who finished with seven points, five rebounds and one steal. "Some nights it's going to be shooting. Some nights it's going to be defense. Some nights it's going to be rebounds. The ball didn't find me tonight, but I don't care. As long as our team wins, I just want to make an impact and find a way to win."

It was also the first of three straight turnovers by Cunningham, who had his second career postseason triple-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, but also committed eight turnovers.

"I don't want to say they were careless turnovers because I care about it a lot. They were just bad turnovers," he said.

Harden, who drew plenty of criticism for turnovers in the clutch in the first two games, kept the Cavaliers in front with big shots. The 17-year veteran hit a 16-foot step-back jumper to extend the lead to 108-104. After a driving dunk by Cunningham, Harden made a floating 7-footer to put the lead back up to four.

Cunningham responded with a 3-pointer before Harden provided the decisive blow with 25 seconds remaining on a step-back 3-pointer while being guarded by Harris to make it 113-109.

Mitchell reached 2,000 career postseason points in his 73rd game, tied for third-fastest among active players and ninth in NBA history. He said Harden's performance showed why he wasn't worried after two tough games in Detroit.

"I think the biggest thing is just he's always consistent. He's not result based. I think the biggest thing is we've seen him thrive and for me and for the group just continue to be like, 'Hey, we know who you are. Keep being yourself.' We've seen him play at a very high level, so we have no doubt that he's going to continue to be great," Mitchell said. "Every game might not be that way for him, for me, for whoever. But it's just how do you continue to stay even keel and find ways to impact the game."

Tobias Harris added 21 points for Detroit, which had its five-game playoff win streak snapped.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba