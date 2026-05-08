WHO reports 6 confirmed hantavirus cases tied to Spain-bound cruise

By Padmanabhan Ananthan, Reuters | Posted - May 8, 2026 at 5:05 p.m.

 
The World Health Organization said on Friday ​that eight people had fallen ill, including three who died, in a hantavirus outbreak ‌linked to a cruise ship, with six more confirmed cases.

The World Health Organization said on Friday ​that eight people had fallen ill, including three who died, in a hantavirus outbreak ‌linked to a cruise ship, with six more confirmed cases. (Dado Ruvic, Reuters)

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NEW YORK — The World Health Organization said on Friday ​that eight people had fallen ill, including three who died, in a hantavirus outbreak ‌linked to a cruise ship, with six confirmed cases and ⁠two probable cases.

Here ​are some details:

  • Six ⁠of the cases have been confirmed as ‌Andes virus, a ‌type of hantavirus through PCR testing, the ⁠WHO said.
  • The ship ⁠had 147 passengers and crew on board when the outbreak was first reported on May 2, while 34 others had already left the vessel.
  • Four patients remain hospitalized ‌in South Africa, the Netherlands ​and Switzerland, while a suspected case sent to Germany tested negative.
  • Separately, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reiterated on Friday that the U.S. ‌is closely monitoring the situation with U.S. ​travelers on board the cruise ship.
  • The CDC said it plans to evacuate American passengers aboard the ship on a government medical repatriation flight to Omaha, Nebraska.
  • There are 17 U.S. citizens aboard the ship, according to cruise operator Oceanwide Expeditions.
  • The ship left Cabo Verde on May 6 and was heading to Spain's Canary Islands, where passengers are expected to disembark.
  • The WHO said the ​risk to the wider global population is ‌low, but the ‌risk ⁠to passengers and crew on the ship is moderate.
  • The agency said the first case may have been infected before boarding, possibly during ‌travel in Argentina ​and Chile, with later spread ‌likely occurring on ⁠the ​ship.

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