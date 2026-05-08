A domestic battery case against Chiefs assistant Dave Merritt is dismissed without prejudice

By The Associated Press | Posted - May 8, 2026 at 6:20 a.m.

 
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt stands on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Dec. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass.

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt stands on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Dec. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper, File)

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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A misdemeanor domestic battery case against Chiefs assistant Dave Merritt has been dismissed without prejudice, less than three weeks after the longtime NFL coach entered a plea of not guilty and was released from jail in Johnson County, Kansas.

The 54-year-old Merritt spent several years playing linebacker in the NFL before becoming one of the best defensive backs coaches in the league. He has been with the Chiefs since 2019, and including his time with the Giants, has helped teams win five Super Bowls.

He took part in the Chiefs' rookie minicamp last weekend.

"Dave's been very up-front with everything," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Saturday. "We're still going through that whole procedure. In this case, you always let the law enforcement part take care of itself and work its way out."

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