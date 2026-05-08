Pickleball injuries on the rise as popularity explodes nationwide

SALT LAKE CITY — It's fast, social, and easy to learn, which helps explain why millions of Americans are now playing pickleball.

"I love it. It's great — the perfect exercise," said Bill Steiner, who picked up the game a few months ago.

But he says he's also trying to stay injury-free.

"It's a little rough on the knees and ankles at my age," he said.

Pickleball is the nation's fastest-growing sport, with more and more people picking up a paddle. It's become especially popular because of the smaller court size and simple rules, making it accessible to players of all ages and skill levels.

Brooke Rollins plays pickleball daily and has dealt with multiple injuries. (Photo: Emma Benson, KSL)

But as participation grows, so does the number of injuries.

Pickleball injuries have risen 88% since 2020, with the vast majority happening in players age 50 and older. Common injuries include ankle sprains, knee and joint problems, muscle strains, and shoulder overuse injuries. Doctors also say eye injuries are becoming more common, prompting some to recommend protective eyewear.

Experts say the quick stops, sudden pivots, and fast reactions required during play can put unexpected stress on the body — especially for people returning to exercise after years away from sports.

Brooke Rollins plays pickleball multiple times a day and has dealt with several injuries while playing.

"I have pulled calves, I have pulled legs, I have hurt my back, I've gotten a black eye," she said. "It doesn't matter what age, how good an athlete you are — everyone is prone to injuries."

"I'm seeing a lot of people falling because they really want to get to that ball," said Andy Mohr, a physical therapist at Intermountain Health. "Really make sure you're playing within your boundaries."

Mohr said staying active off the court can help reduce the risk of injury while on it.

"The older you are, the more you have to cross-train, so training on stability, training on balance, training on endurance," he said.

Despite the risks, experts say they are not discouraging people from playing. Instead, they hope players take precautions so they can continue enjoying the sport safely. They also emphasize proper warmups and listening to your body rather than pushing through pain.