Utah farmers worry how weather whiplash will affect crops

PROVO — Utah farmers try to be ready for the state's different kinds of weather, but many say this year has been more challenging than ever.

Many Utah farms have lasted for generations; however, this year has stood out for all the wrong reasons.

"We are reliant in Utah on snowpack to fill reservoirs that we can use for irrigation all through the growing season," Matt Hargreaves, vice president of the Utah Farm Bureau, said.

Hargreaves said the warm winter is a big concern.

"Some farmers may not plant certain crops if they don't think they're going (to) get water later on in the summer and into the fall," he said.

A lack of water may lead some farmers to downsize their herds.

"They may sell them early, which that just drives up the price of food too," Hargreaves said.

Add high diesel fuel and fertilizer costs to the equation, and we may see lower quantities of fresh food at the farmer's market.

"There'll be some impact for sure ... You won't see some things," Hargreaves said.

The up and down spring temperatures could devastate fruit crops.

"It got so warm in the wintertime, our blossoms are on the fruit trees, and a lot of things started growing early," Hargreaves said.

Chris Riley's farm in Genola braced for the freeze on Thursday. Riley was really trying to keep an eye on the farm's apples, peaches and cherries.

Farmer Chris Riley said Utah's warm winter and fluctuating temperatures this spring have been detrimental to crops. (Photo: Shelby Lofton, KSL)

"I think this is the worst that I've ever seen as far as being in this stage of growth or development and having this cold of a forecasted temperature," he said.

According to Riley, the incoming cold snap means sleepless nights for Utah farmers.

"We'll be starting our wind machines, the big fans that you see in the orchards," he said. "We have orchard heaters that we'll be installing, (and) propane heaters."

Riley said a recent cold storm already took out a lot of his crops. And, the weather impacts more than his farm.

"If there's not a crop, then there's not near as much work to be done on the farm," Riley said. "In some cases if we've brought up immigrant workers through the H-2A program, there's instances where they may end up getting sent back home."

He said those in the farming community are worried about the bottom line.

"It's a huge economic blow to lose your crop," Riley said.

Contributing: Devin Oldroyd, KSL