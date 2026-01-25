Man fatally shot during confrontation over vehicle burglaries in Roy

ROY — A 58-year-old man died Sunday after being shot during a confrontation with two men suspected of burglarizing vehicles, authorities said.

Sgt. Josh Taylor of the Roy Police Department said officers responded to the area of 4200 South Westlake Drive after receiving a report of a gunshot wound. "Two individuals were confronted about burglarizing vehicles in the area," Taylor said. "At some point during the confrontation, one shot was fired, and the suspects ran from the scene."

Officers arriving on the scene found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was treated by first responders before being transported to a local hospital, where he later died, according to police.

Police located a man a short distance from the scene and took him into custody. A second man was found at his home in a neighboring city. One man has been booked into the Weber County Correctional Facility for investigation of murder, possession of a firearm by a restricted person and obstruction of justice, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities are asking residents to check security cameras or other video footage for suspicious activity. Anyone who believes their vehicle was burglarized or has relevant footage is asked to contact the Roy Police Department through Weber Dispatch at 801-395-8221.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified.

This story may be updated.