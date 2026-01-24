Man arrested, accused of assaulting Florida congressman at Sundance Film Festival

PARK CITY — A man was arrested after police say he assaulted a member of Congress at the Sundance Film Festival.

Christian Joel Young, 29, was booked into the Summit County Jail for investigation of aggravated burglary, attempting/assaulting an elected official, and simple assault.

Park City police responded to a report of an assault at the High West Distillery in Park City Friday, where the Sundance Film Festival was taking place. The responding officer was directed to the side of the business, where Young had been detained after security staff said he assaulted two patrons at the bar, according to a police booking affidavit.

Security had advised Young earlier that evening that High West was hosting a closed event and all people in the bar were by invitation only. Young, who had been denied entry and was also caught earlier trying to jump the security fence, somehow entered the bar and approached Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., and Frost's friend, the affidavit said.

Young, after making "weird conversations and comments referring to ... race," then said to Frost, "We are going to deport you and your kind," according to a police booking affidavit. Young then shouted a racial slur at Frost before punching the congressman in the face and running into the crowd.

The second victim later said Young had become upset when the conversation became racially charged, telling her, "You are the kind we are going to deport. You're being deported," the affidavit states. An unidentified male patron then grabbed Young and held him until security had been notified.

When questioned by police, Young said he didn't remember what had happened, and he did not know his name, though Young did say he was in Park City and at a bar. Young also said he had a few drinks, which High West bar staff confirmed, but the staff added they refused further service to Young due to his erratic behavior, the affidavit states.

Upon being arrested, police say Young was found to be in possession of a Sundance Film Festival administrative access pass not issued in his name. The pass, which Young claimed to not know what it was, was confiscated and returned to the festival's administration, the affidavit said.

Frost later posted a statement on his X account, saying he was OK after the assault, further thanking the High West staff and Park City Police Department for their assistance.