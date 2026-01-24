1 dead after rollover crash on I-80 near Delle in Tooele County, UHP says

DELLE, Tooele County — A person is dead after a rollover on Interstate 80 Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 2 p.m., a fatal crash involving an overturned SUV with three people in it was reported near Delle, Tooele County, on westbound I-80, Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Luis Silva said.

The driver of the SUV died, while the two passengers were reported to be in stable condition.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the rollover, and all westbound lanes on I-80 are closed, Silva said.

No other information was immediately available.

This story may be updated.