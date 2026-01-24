Federal officers shot another person in Minneapolis amid immigration crackdown, governor says

By Jack Brook, Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 24, 2026 at 9:44 a.m.

 
Federal agents stand near the site of a shooting Saturday in Minneapolis.

Federal agents stand near the site of a shooting Saturday in Minneapolis. (Abbie Parr, Associated Press)

MINNEAPOLIS — Federal officers have shot another person in Minneapolis amid the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, Gov. Tim Walz said Saturday.

Walz, a Democrat, said in a social media post that he had been in contact with the White House after the shooting. He called on the President Donald Trump to end the crackdown in his state. The details surrounding the shooting weren't immediately clear.

On Friday, thousands of demonstrators protesting the crackdown on immigrants crowded the city's streets in frigid weather, calling for federal law enforcement to leave.

Protesters have gathered daily in the Twin Cities since Jan. 7, when 37-year-old mother of three Renee Good was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer. Federal law enforcement officers have repeatedly squared off with community members and activists who track their movements.

Related topics

U.S.Politics
Jack Brook
