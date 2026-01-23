1 injured after shots fired in Provo park, police say

By Curtis Booker, KSL | Posted - Jan. 23, 2026 at 4:01 p.m.

 
Provo police are investigating a shooting that took place at Lions Park in Provo on Thursday night.

Provo police are investigating a shooting that took place at Lions Park in Provo on Thursday night. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

Save Story

PROVO — One person was hospitalized after multiple gunshots were fired in Lions Park on Thursday night.

Officers responded to the park, located near 1280 N. 950 West, at about 10:50 p.m. on a report of shots being fired in the area, Provo police spokeswoman Janna-Lee Holland said in a statement Friday afternoon.

Officers initially only found a window of a nearby home that had been shot and damaged.

Holland said as officers were continuing to search for potential suspects and victims, they received a report about a juvenile with a gunshot wound in Orem. They believe the Lions Park shooting may be connected to the juvenile with the reported gunshot wound, Holland said.

That person was taken to Utah Valley Hospital with an injury that did not appear life-threatening, police said in the release.

Holland said investigators are actively following up on leads, and they don't suspect any immediate risk to the community at this point.

Provo police encourages anyone with helpful information or tips to call 801-852-6210.

This story may be updated.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahUtah CountyPolice & Courts
Curtis Booker
Curtis Booker is a reporter for KSL.

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  