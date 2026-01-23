1 injured after shots fired in Provo park, police say

PROVO — One person was hospitalized after multiple gunshots were fired in Lions Park on Thursday night.

Officers responded to the park, located near 1280 N. 950 West, at about 10:50 p.m. on a report of shots being fired in the area, Provo police spokeswoman Janna-Lee Holland said in a statement Friday afternoon.

Officers initially only found a window of a nearby home that had been shot and damaged.

Holland said as officers were continuing to search for potential suspects and victims, they received a report about a juvenile with a gunshot wound in Orem. They believe the Lions Park shooting may be connected to the juvenile with the reported gunshot wound, Holland said.

That person was taken to Utah Valley Hospital with an injury that did not appear life-threatening, police said in the release.

Holland said investigators are actively following up on leads, and they don't suspect any immediate risk to the community at this point.

Provo police encourages anyone with helpful information or tips to call 801-852-6210.

This story may be updated.