Beaver Canyon Fire near Strawberry Reservoir deemed human caused; crews gain containment

HEBER CITY — A wildfire burning near in Wasatch County has been deemed human-caused, but crews have gained containment, Utah Fire Info said Thursday evening.

The Beaver Canyon Fire was burning on private land near Strawberry Reservoir, fire officials said. An exact location of the fire was not initially given, and officials did not say whether any structures were threatened.

Firefighters have contained the blaze to about 1 acre, officials said in an update. Utah Fire Info also said the fire was human-caused.

Thursday's fire comes as Utah is experiencing a mild and dry winter.

And while moisture levels have been solid since the water year began in October, it hasn't been enough to lift the state out of drought.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor report Thursday, all of Wasatch County remains in moderate or severe drought.

Utah's below-normal snowpack this season, caused by record warmth, could lead to early and prolonged wildfire conditions this year, said Jordan Clayton, a hydrologist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

"We're concerned about that," he told KSL. "The fire hazard is definitely one of the things that we're looking at right now."

Utah's 2025 wildfire season saw state and federal agencies responding to more than 1,150 fires, with over 160,000 acres burned.

This story will be updated.