78-year-old man dies after being hit by pickup truck in Delta

DELTA — A 78-year-old man died after being hit by a pickup truck in Delta on Tuesday.
According to a release from the Utah Department of Public Safety, the man was crossing Main Street using a wheeled walker and was "nearly to the opposite white line" when the truck hit him.
"The pedestrian was struck by the right front corner of the truck and thrown into the adjacent parking lane. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital in serious to critical condition. He passed away at the hospital about an hour and a half later," said the release.
The driver remained at the scene after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation.
This story may be updated.
