78-year-old man dies after being hit by pickup truck in Delta

DELTA — A 78-year-old man died after being hit by a pickup truck in Delta on Tuesday.

According to a release from the Utah Department of Public Safety, the man was crossing Main Street using a wheeled walker and was "nearly to the opposite white line" when the truck hit him.

A 78-year-old man died after being hit by a pickup truck in Delta Tuesday. (Photo: Utah Department of Public Safety)

"The pedestrian was struck by the right front corner of the truck and thrown into the adjacent parking lane. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital in serious to critical condition. He passed away at the hospital about an hour and a half later," said the release.

The driver remained at the scene after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation.

This story may be updated.