Arkansas, November rivalry game against BYU highlight Utah football's 2026 schedule

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah capped off its 2025 season with a dominant win over Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl, giving the school its fourth 11-win season in program history.

And while largely considered a success, Utah has greater aspirations for its future. Could another visit to Las Vegas be on the docket this year — this time as part of the College Football Playoff national championship game being played at Allegiant Stadium?

Utah has a long way to go before such a scenario becomes a reality, but the road starts with earning a first Big 12 title game appearance and then a College Football Playoff invitation.

The road to Las Vegas begins with a newly-released 2026 football schedule that includes a meeting at Rice-Eccles Stadium with Arkansas (Sept. 12) as part of a home-and-home series between the two programs, as well as a rivalry game against BYU (Nov. 7) played on Utah's home turf.

Utah opens up Big 12 play on the road to Ames, Iowa, to take on a rebuilt Iowa State team on Sept. 26 before the only bye of the season on Oct. 3.

From there, the Utes play eight consecutive weeks — including a back-to-back road series with Arizona (Nov. 14) and TCU (Nov. 21) — before a possible Big 12 championship game appearance as one of several teams expected to compete for a conference title.

In all, Utah will play seven home games — all three nonconference games and four Big 12 games — with Kansas being the home conference opener on Oct. 10, a week after Utah's lone bye of the season.

Your 2026 Utah Utes Football Schedule 🗓️#Big12FB | @Utah_Footballpic.twitter.com/diqELPXRSq — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) January 21, 2026

Utah enters the season with starting quarterback Devon Dampier and backup Byrd Ficklin back under center, with starting running back Wayshawn Parker to lead the ground game. The three players accounted for 2,329 of the team's record-setting 3,462 rushing yards last season.

But with newly-named head coach Morgan Scalley and his offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven calling the plays, the Utes will look to add more explosive plays with a pass-first mentality. Utah added to its passing attack with the addition of proven targets Braden Pagen (Utah State) and Kyri Shoels (San Jose State), among others.

The two former Mountain West receivers combined for 1,694 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last season, and will compliment emerging talents in Hunter Andrews, Larry Simmons, Creed Whittemore, Daidren Zipperer, and Tobias Merriweather.

