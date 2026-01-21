Man granted parole just 2 weeks ago arrested in stabbing investigation

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - Jan. 21, 2026 at 10:30 a.m.

 
A Murray man who had served prison time for assaulting people with a knife was arrested again Tuesday and accused of stabbing another man in the face.

SALT LAKE CITY — A Murray man granted parole from the Utah State Prison just two weeks ago after serving time for knife-related offenses has been arrested again and accused of stabbing another man in the face.

Treven Robert Dedman, 24, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Tuesday for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury and being a restricted person in possession of a weapon.

The investigation began Friday when Murray police were called to Intermountain Medical Center.

"(A man) indicated that he had been stabbed in the face with a knife and his face was also sliced open. The injury was approximately 8 inches long on the victim's face," according to a police booking affidavit.

The victim said he was helping his friend, who had gotten into an argument with her boyfriend, Dedman. The victim drove the woman to an apartment so she could collect some of her personal items, but discovered that Dedman had followed them there, the affidavit states.

"The victim said that he then got in a fistfight with Treven, which caused Treven to retreat back into the apartment. When Treven returned, he had a kitchen knife in hand and the fight resumed, where the victim stated the injuries occurred by Treven swinging the knife at his face," the affidavit alleges.

Utah State Prison records show that Dedman was granted parole on Jan. 6. On Tuesday, Dedman was contacted by Adult Probation and Parole and taken into custody.

"Treven is clearly a danger to the community as he is on parole for stabbing people in multiple different cases and was convicted on those charges. Treven yet again was in an altercation and ended up using an edged weapon against a victim," police wrote.

