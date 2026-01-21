Trump tells Davos that Europe is heading in wrong direction

By Steve Holland and Trevor Hunnicutt, Reuters | Posted - Jan. 21, 2026 at 7:23 a.m.

 
President Donald Trump attends the 56th annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday. He said Europe is heading in the wrong direction.

President Donald Trump attends the 56th annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday. He said Europe is heading in the wrong direction. (Denis Balibouse, Reuters)

DAVOS, Switzerland — President Donald Trump said Europe is ​headed in the wrong direction during an economic speech in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, which was overshadowed by fraying transatlantic ties and ⁠his push to acquire Greenland.

"I love Europe, and I want to see Europe go good, but ‌it's not heading in the right direction," Trump said at the World ⁠Economic Forum's annual meeting.

A senior White House official told reporters en ‌route to the Swiss ‍mountain resort that Trump would use the speech to discuss his ⁠America First-based economic policies but might ⁠also address Greenland and Venezuela.

On Thursday, he will talk more about foreign policy, the official said.

Trump, who marked the end of a turbulent first year in office on Tuesday, is set to overshadow the agenda of the World Economic Forum, where global elites chew over economic and political trends.

Trump told a news conference on Tuesday that ‍he would have meetings about the Danish territory of Greenland in Davos and was optimistic that an agreement could eventually be reached.

"I think we will work something out where NATO is going to be very happy and where we're going to be very happy. But we need it for security purposes. We need it for national security," he ‌said.

NATO leaders have warned that Trump's Greenland strategy could upend the alliance, while the leaders of Denmark ‌and Greenland have offered a wide array of ways for a greater U.S. presence on the strategic island territory of 57,000 people.

"You'll find out," said Trump, who has linked Greenland to his anger at not receiving a Nobel Peace ⁠Prize, when asked how ​far he is willing to go.

