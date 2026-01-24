Davis County Library's Bountiful branch prepares to undergo major renovation

BOUNTIFUL — The Davis County Library's Bountiful branch is preparing for a major facelift, one that aims to extend the lifespan of a facility that has served its community for more than 50 years.

The Bountiful branch at 725 S. Main will close after this week for a full building renovation that could take up to two years to complete.

The work will involve seismic upgrades, including a new roof, interior design, new plumbing, heating and electrical systems, according to Lynnette Mills, deputy director of the Davis County Library.

"It's a substantial renovation — (from) the studs to the walls," she said.

Mills said exterior additions will include a new outdoor patio and improvements to outdoor parking.

"It's going to be a beautiful new building," she said.

A small, temporary library at 85 N. Main Street in Bountiful will open for patrons sometime in March.

Josh Johnson, Davis County Library director, said a 2021 feasibility study indicated that essentially all of the Bountiful building's systems and equipment had surpassed their life expectancy and were in need of repairs or replacement.

A previous study also revealed aging infrastructure issues at the county's Clearfield branch, which resulted in the construction of a new facility that opened in October 2021.

"So this one (Bountiful branch) has been in the wings for quite some time, and it's really just in need of some updates so that it can continue to function," Johnson said.

Initially, the option to rebuild the Bountiful branch was also on the table through a land swap agreement with the city, according to Johnson.

However, the Davis County Library board ultimately opted to renovate the current site after reexamining the feasibility study, finding it to be a more cost-effective option, Johnson explained.

The board's decision also helps to breathe new life into the library that has stood in the Bountiful community for over five decades.

Johnson believes the makeover will enhance the library's value, while hanging onto its nostalgia.

"I think this is a great way to improve the building and offer modern services in a building that was built and it's still kind of historical — it's a fun mix," he told KSL.com.

Johnson said Davis County obtained funding through a 2017 tax increase to support plans to remodel or rebuild several library locations, including the Bountiful branch.

Utah-based architectural firm Modern Out West, which conducted the feasibility study, was selected to head up the project.

Mills said she is confident in their team and that the outcome will honor the history of the Bountiful library branch, while upholding modern standards.

"And everybody has told us since we put the building on the table that we were going to do something with it, 'Please don't tear down our building; we love our building,'" said Mills, who reiterated that the facility will not be demolished.

The Bountiful library will bid its temporary adieu with a closing celebration Saturday at 1 p.m. ahead of the facility's anticipated renovations.

In addition to Bountiful's temporary site, residents are also welcome to visit any of the seven other Davis County Library facilities during the construction, library officials say.

The Bountiful library branch will close on Monday, Jan. 26. The renovation project itself is expected to begin sometime after that. Construction is expected to last 18 months to two years.

"I think it's gonna be a great way to welcome another 50 years and an older building," Johnson said.