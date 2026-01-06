Saratoga Springs celebrates opening of new $41M City Hall, library

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The start of 2026 for the city Saratoga Springs marks a new chapter as newly elected mayor Chris Carn and City Council members Emma Wilson and Rob Taylor were sworn into office Tuesday night.

The three took the oath of office inside the council chambers of Saratoga Springs' brand new City Hall and Library building.

Crews broke ground on the $41.3 million, 76,857 square-foot facility in March 2024.

The new building at 319 S. Saratoga Road, next to Patriot Park, sits four stories tall, with office space for both city and county services, council chambers for public meetings and various community multiuse areas.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday, celebrating the grand opening of the new City Hall and Library.

A grand opening celebration was held on Monday for the new $41 million Saratoga Springs City Hall and Library. (Photo: City of Saratoga Springs)

"This facility provides a modern, efficient home for city operations and improves how residents access city services," newly-elected mayor Chris Carn said in a statement.

The new library was built with the community's growth in mind as it has four times the capacity of its previous location. A city fact sheet said the new library grew from 29,000 items to over 100,000 items in the new space.

It includes a dedicated programming space, study rooms and nooks, a business center and an automated returns unit, which the city said will allow patrons the convenience of returning items anytime.

Saratoga Springs officials said the new City Hall was designed with input from residents who said the facility should complement the area's natural surroundings.

"From the beginning, the vision was to create a building that not only fit within the landscape but celebrated it — capturing the beauty of our mountains, lake and sky in both form and function," city officials said in the fact sheet.

The City Hall's large windows showcase views of Mount Timpanogos and Utah Lake.

The new $41 million Saratoga Springs City Hall and Library is pictured Tuesday. City leaders celebrated the grand opening of the new facility on Monday. (Photo: Curtis Booker, KSL)

"The new City Hall and Library represent our commitment to improved services for our residents, professional governance, and long-term stewardship," Carn said.

City officials said they were able to offset the cost of power for the new building by adding solar panels to the roof through a partnership with Rocky Mountain Power's Blue Sky program.

Saratoga Springs' previous City Hall at 1307 N. Commerce Drive is expected to remain in use. In late November, the new Lake Mountain School District Board of Education approved a contract to lease office space from the city at the location, which will temporarily serve as the district's administrative site.