Salt Lake man fired from second-floor apartment, killing man taking his bicycle, charges say

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - Jan. 20, 2026 at 5:43 p.m.

 
A Salt Lake man was charged Tuesday with murder after police say he fired from his second floor apartment and killed a man who he said was stealing his bicycle.

A Salt Lake man was charged Tuesday with murder after police say he fired from his second floor apartment and killed a man who he said was stealing his bicycle. (Johanna Workman, Deseret News Archives)

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake man was charged Tuesday with shooting another man in the back as the man was allegedly stealing his bike.

Shane Hagaman, 23, is charged in 3rd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, and seven counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.

Police say Tyson Scott Babb, 42, was stealing a bike just before 5 a.m. on Jan. 13 near 750 S. 1300 East, when Hagaman fired at him multiple times.

Babb dropped the bicycle after being shot and got into an SUV. He was driven to a local hospital by another person, where he died a short time later from his injuries, police say.

"During a search of the scene, police located a cut bicycle lock from the upstairs porch of Hagaman's apartment, eight 9mm shell casings, a Magnum E-bike, a Glock 19 pistol and a blood trail," according to charging documents.

Hagaman called 911 after the shooting.

"The man just tried to steal my bike. I shot him. He escaped in a white Toyota Tacoma," he told emergency dispatchers, according to the charges. "He was taking my bike. He stole it. He was riding off of it. I managed … I shot him. He dropped the bike."

Hagaman told officers that he fired from his second-floor apartment as Babb was running off with his bike, the charges state.

Investigators say Hagaman fired eight times, striking Babb once in the back.

"(Hagaman) engaged in conduct that created a grave risk of death by firing multiple rounds at the fleeing victim," the charges allege.

Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.

