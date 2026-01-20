DeSantis loses bet on Miami Hurricanes, owes Indiana governor key lime pie and stone crabs

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 20, 2026 at 11:39 a.m.

 
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis laughs at the Iowa State Fair, Aug. 12, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa.

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis laughs at the Iowa State Fair, Aug. 12, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

2 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he owes Indiana Gov. Mike Braun some key lime pie and stone crabs for losing a bet after Indiana's 27-21 win over Miami earned the college football team the national championship.

DeSantis said at a news conference on nursing education that he will be sending the key lime pie, as well as stone crabs from the famous Miami Beach eatery, Joe's Stone Crab, to the Indiana governor due to his losing wager on the Miami Hurricanes at the hands of the Indiana Hoosiers Monday night in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Florida governor said he had been promised sugar cream pie, also known as Hoosier pie, and pork tenderloin from the Indiana governor if Miami had won.

DeSantis joked that it might be quicker just to drop off the pie and stone crabs at Marco Island, a barrier island on Florida's southwest coast which is popular with Midwestern vacationers and snowbirds this time of year.

"You know, honestly, half of Indiana is in Marco Island this time of year," DeSantis said. "Can I just bring this stuff to Marco Island? It would be a lot easier for us."

Photos

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
The Associated Press

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  