NFL coach vacancies hit a record-tying 10 this cycle with McDermott's firing, with 4 openings filled

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

The NFL reached a record-tying 10 openings for head coaches this offseason when Buffalo fired Sean McDermott following their overtime loss in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Four vacancies have already been filled, but the interview circuit will continue to buzz all week. Here's the rundown on each team making the big change this year:

McDermott was tied for the league's second-longest tenure until his nine-season run ended without the franchise's first Super Bowl championship that Josh Allen, the 2024 AP NFL MVP, has been in position to lead them to. The Bills became the first team in history to win at least one playoff game in six straight years without reaching the Super Bowl, and McDermott's eight postseason wins are the most by any coach without a Super Bowl appearance.

Pittsburgh is making the league's most impactful transition in a month of seismic changes, following the resignation of Mike Tomlin after 19 years and no losing records. Tomlin steered the Steelers to 13 postseason appearances, eight division titles and one Super Bowl trophy, but they've lost seven straight playoff games — all by double-digit margins.

Miami went 35-33 in four years under Mike McDaniel, reaching the postseason after the first two. The Dolphins have gone 25 years without a playoff win, the longest current streak in the NFL that spans eight different coaches. Up next is Jeff Hafley, who spent the past two seasons as defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers after four years as coach at Boston College.

After 18 seasons as Baltimore's coach, including one Super Bowl title and 13 playoff wins, John Harbaugh was dismissed by owner Steve Bisciotti following an 8-9 finish. Harbaugh won only three postseason games in eight years with two-time AP NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

Arizona was buried in the NFL's best division this season, closing with nine straight losses to finish 3-14. The Cardinals fired Jonathan Gannon with a 15-36 record over three years.

Carroll, the NFL's oldest coach at 74, did not come close in Las Vegas to the success he enjoyed over 14 years with Seattle while winning one of two Super Bowl appearances and nine seasons at USC that included two national championships. The Raiders were 3-14 in Carroll's only season.

Cleveland's only playoff win since the franchise's rebirth in 1999 belongs to Kevin Stefanski, who twice won the AP Coach of the Year award over a six-season run that's the longest of the past 13 coaches the Browns have had. Stefanski was fired with a 46-58 record that included 13 different starting quarterbacks, and seven over the past two years.

Atlanta went 8-9 over the past two seasons under Raheem Morris, a franchise that still hasn't gotten back on track since the blown 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl nine years ago. The Falcons have turned to Stefanski, keeping him unemployed for less than two weeks.

Daboll was fired on Nov. 10 after the New York Giants lost eight of 10 games to start the season. After winning the AP NFL Coach of the Year award in his rookie season in 2022 and ending an 11-year drought without a playoff victory for the Giants, Daboll went 11-33. The Giants quickly snatched up Harbaugh after he became available last week.

Callahan was the first coach fired, on Oct. 14, after Tennessee lost five of the first six games. Callahan went 4-19 and ranks 237th out of 241 coaches in NFL history who've coached at least 20 games since the 1970 merger with a .174 winning percentage. The Titans reached an agreement on Monday night with San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, whose first coaching stint with the New York Jets lasted three-plus seasons with a 20-36 record.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl