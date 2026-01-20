Former USU lineman to serve 6 more months in jail for sexual battery

LOGAN — A former Utah State University offensive lineman who pleaded guilty to sexual battery charges has been ordered to serve six more months in jail.

Kingsley Holliday, 25, of Draper, was charged in 1st District Court with aggravated kidnapping, rape and forcible sodomy, first-degree felonies, and obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony.

In September, Holliday pleaded no contest to two reduced counts of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, and pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony, and three counts of sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor. He also submitted a separate no-contest plea to sexual abuse, a second-degree felony, that will be held in abeyance for a period of 36 months.

Holliday will be on the sex offender registry during the period of abeyance, according to the plea agreement. If the plea is withdrawn after the abeyance period, prosecutors agreed the forcible sexual abuse charge would be dismissed and he can be removed from the registry.

On Sept. 3, 2022, the North Park Police Department responded to a woman in the emergency room reporting a rape. She told police that she was forcibly pulled away from an event venue by a man she didn't know and was dragged to private property.

The woman told police she was raped by the man at the private property and was injured. Witnesses placed Holliday at the event near the victim, and DNA evidence collected matched Holliday, police said.

In his plea statement, Holliday admitted "without consent, I took indecent liberties," used "unlawful force or violence," and "provided false information regarding a material aspect of that investigation."

"I was dancing at a music festival. I met another person and left the festival with intent to engage in sexual activities outside the festival. This person claims that I did not have her consent to engage in such sexual activities and I do not contest that fact for purposes of this plea," he said in the statement.

His plea agreement stipulates Holliday will serve an additional nine months in the Cache County Jail, where he has already been in custody for more than two years. During his sentencing on Jan. 12, 1st District Judge Spencer D. Walsh suspended his prison terms in favor of five days in jail each for the obstruction and assault charges, plus 360 days for each of the sexual battery charges.

Holliday was given credit for the 916 days he has already served in jail, meaning he will be released on July 11, court documents show. After his release, Holliday will be on a "zero tolerance probation" for four years with no early termination allowed.

If Holliday does not complete probation successfully, he must serve concurrent terms of one to 15 years in prison for the obstruction of justice and aggravated assault charges, the judge said.