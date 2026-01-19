SLC Puck podcast: Veteran Schmidt has become Utah's unlikely star in 2025-26 season

By Austin Facer for KSL | Posted - Jan. 19, 2026 at 12:12 a.m.

 
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Mammoth defenseman Nate Schmidt had a whale of a game in a 6-3 Utah Mammoth win over the Seattle Kraken — two goals, two assists, and he nearly completed the hatty on the empty net.

But here's the thing: don't act shocked. Schmitty has been fantastic all season, and this was just the loudest episode yet. SLC Puck host Austin Facer breaks down's Schmidt's performance and tabs him as Utah's ultimate glue guy.

SLC Puck! is a twice-weekly podcast on Utah's hockey scene hosted by local hockey expert Austin Facer. You can subscribe to SLC Puck's YouTube channel here.

SLC PuckMammothSports
