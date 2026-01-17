Need a new vehicle? Ford has what you want at the 2026 Utah Auto Expo

Estimated read time: 6-7 minutes

If you're heading to the 2026 Utah Auto Expo this weekend and wondering where to start, Ford makes a pretty compelling case for beginning — and possibly ending — your visit at its display.

Ford will have the largest floor space at this year's show, and for good reason. With one of the most diverse and expansive lineups in the industry, the brand offers something awesome for nearly every type of driver. Whether you're shopping for a practical crossover, a rugged off-road SUV, a hard-working truck or a dyed-in-the-wool V8-powered sports car, Ford has it all.

It's a lineup that spans decades of heritage while also embracing the latest trends, including electrification and modern technology — and the Utah Auto Expo is the best place to see it all in one place.

If you're curious about Ford's offerings, here's a brief overview of their lineup and how they could be the answer to what you've been wanting as your next car.

Photo: Jason Bell

Crossovers and SUVs for everyday life

Ford's strength in the crossover and SUV space is hard to ignore, and it's bound to be a popular segment at the show.

The compact crossover Escape remains Ford's gateway vehicle, but that doesn't mean it's not good. It's easy to drive, fuel-efficient and a great option for commuters and small families. Available hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants are especially appealing for those looking to save on fuel.

Step up a size and you'll find the Bronco Sport. The Bronco Sport, as I reviewed recently, is great to drive, has eye-catching looks and is legitimately capable off-road without being too big and unwieldy for everyday use.

The Explorer is the next step up and remains one of Ford's most important and well-loved vehicles. This mid-size family hauler offers space for the whole family, and is especially fun in its 400-horsepower ST trim.

At the top of the traditional SUV lineup is the Expedition, Ford's full-size family hauler — and it's great. The recent, very thorough refresh adds in so many modern trends and conveniences to the already winning Expedition recipe that you need to see it to believe it. With seating up to eight, generous cargo capacity and serious towing capability, the new Expedition is an easy "yes" for large families and anyone who needs lots of space, power and versatility without compromises.

Photo: Jason Bell

The new Bronco: off-road heritage, modern execution

I've written extensively about how great the new Ford Bronco is, and I promise, it still is — and it will certainly be one of the most popular vehicles at the Expo this weekend.

Available in two-door and four-door configurations, and in a wide range of trims, the Bronco is just awesome. It's obvious the folks at Ford put lots of thought into the new Bronco, and it's still just as fun, cool and surprisingly practical as ever.

The doors are removable, as is the roof, and the advanced four-wheel drive systems make it one of the most hardcore off-road SUVs on the market — while still being great to drive on the pavement, and look great while doing it.

Photo: Jason Bell

Best-selling trucks that define the segment

Ford's truck lineup, from compact to super duty, is second to none.

The Maverick, for example, has changed buyers' expectations for what a compact pickup truck can be. It's affordable, surprisingly spacious, efficient, genuinely useful and appealing to a wide range of buyers. The Maverick, honestly, might just be all the truck you really need.

Photo: Jason Bell

The Ranger slots in above the Maverick and below the F-150 as Ford's midsize pickup, offering more power and capability without jumping to a full-size truck. Due to its size, it's also easy to drive day in, day out. And with the availability of the off-road-focused Raptor trim, the Ranger Raptor is a great way to get into a serious performance truck while keeping the footprint manageable.

Then there's the F-150, the best-selling truck in America for 48 years now. From basic work trucks to luxurious Platinum trims, there's an F-150 for every use case. The PowerBoost hybrid option stands out to me, especially with its strong power, improved fuel efficiency and onboard power generation.

Photo: Jason Bell

For buyers who need maximum capability, especially in the towing department, the Super Duty lineup — and their 1,000+ pound-feet of torque motors — can handle just about anything you throw at it. Even if that is just sitting in the carpool pick-up line.

Enthusiast-focused offerings

Ford loves their enthusiasts, and that's evident across their lineup.

The Mustang remains an icon, and with its mix of modern tech and old-school performance, it's probably the best it's ever been. Whether you prefer a turbocharged EcoBoost engine or the wonderful sounds of the Coyote 5.0-liter V8, the Mustang continues to deliver accessible performance and unmistakable style.

Ford's performance applications don't stop there, either. The Explorer ST is a riot and the Raptor badges on the Bronco, Ranger and F-150 models transform those models into absolute party animals.

Photo: Jason Bell

Electrification done right

I've also extensively driven most of the EVs on the market, and I'll just say this: the Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 Lightning are both excellent to drive. Honestly, I still think about my time with the Mustang Mach-E Rally last year and would happily put one in my driveway if I could make it work.

Both models are supremely comfortable, ride like a dream and — here's my favorite part — drive like regular cars. Coupled with Ford's BlueCruise self-driving tech, these are two excellent daily drivers — provided you have a charger at home, which Ford can help you out with their Power Promise.

For many attendees who are curious about EVs, seeing these vehicles in person and understanding how they can fit into your lifestyle could make all the difference in your purchase decision.

Why the Ford display is worth your time this weekend

The Auto Expo is all about exploration and discovery and Ford's expansive lineup makes it one of the most rewarding stops at the show.

Few brands can claim to offer everything from compact hybrids to off-road SUVs, full-size trucks, electric vehicles and sports cars all under one roof, but Ford can. Whether you're actively shopping or just dreaming about what's next, Ford's lineup offers a clear snapshot of what could be next in your garage.

Don't miss Ford's floor space this weekend at the 2026 Utah Auto Expo.

About the author: Jason Bell is a lifelong car enthusiast who loves sharing his passions as a teacher, podcaster and automotive journalist. He is an accredited member of the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press. You can contact him at jasonbellcars@gmail.com or on his YouTube channel.