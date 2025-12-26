Test Drive: Ford Bronco Sport Badlands Sasquatch combines excellence with off-road legitimacy

Estimated read time: 7-8 minutes

I first drove the Bronco Sport almost two years ago. It was an Outer Banks trim, with the standard three-cylinder motor. I liked it. It was charming, cool and unique. But if I'm being honest, I wanted just a little bit more from it.

Fast forward to late 2024, when Ford announced a Sasquatch package available for some trims of the Bronco Sport. The idea of a Sasquatch package-lite for the baby Bronco was really appealing. Well, after spending a few days with the 2025 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands equipped with the Sasquatch package, I came away very impressed — and convinced this is the way you want your Bronco Sport.

The Bronco Sport can be overshadowed by its larger, body-on-frame Bronco sibling. But, in Badlands Sasquatch form, the Bronco Sport feels just as confident and just as appealing — even more so in some ways. It's rugged without being cumbersome, capable without being intimidating and practical without feeling dull. In many ways, it's in a class of its own — and it totally dominates.

Here are just a few reasons why the Badlands Sasquatch is the best Bronco Sport to buy and why Car and Driver gives it a 9/10 rating.

Photo: Jason Bell

A welcome power bump

One of the biggest reasons the Badlands trim stands apart is its engine. While most Bronco Sport models rely on the smaller three-cylinder engine, the Badlands trim comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces a potent 250 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. It's not an exaggeration to say that the extra power transforms the Bronco Sport driving experience. This thing seriously scoots.

Around town, the Bronco Sport Badlands feels responsive, confident and fun. Acceleration is brisk, making merging and passing effortless. The engine never feels strained, even when loaded up with the family. It's an excellent upgrade, and one I'm thrilled that Ford offers, at least on the Badlands trim.

The stronger engine also pairs perfectly with the Sasquatch mission. While I didn't take my tester off-road, there is plenty of power here where I'm sure that it could easily navigate loose gravel, crawl over rough terrain or confidently tackle a myriad of obstacles.

The Badlands might cost the most of the lineup, but the beefed up engine alone might make it worth it.

Photo: Jason Bell

Sasquatch adds substance — and style

If I were buying a Bronco Sport, the Sasquatch package would be a must. Way more than a slapped-on,faux-offroad aesthetics package, this is what takes the Sport from being a pretty capable little crossover to a legitimate compact adventure rig. Aesthetically, the package adds chunky 29-inch all-terrain tires, unique wheels and a more muscular stance. The Sport already has a boxy, charming design — which enthusiasts seem to love — but the Sasquatch package gives it a tougher, more purposeful look that feels authentic.

It also includes a lifted suspension with Bilstein dampers in the rear, steel skid plates, multiple recovery points, additional underbody protection, improved cooling, a 360-degree camera, Trail 1-Pedal Drive, and advanced off-road hardware like a center and rear locking differential, a twin-clutch differential and more.

Combined with the Badlands trim's standard off-road features like its Goes Over Any Terrain modes — including Sand and Rock Crawl, liquid cooled center differential, eight-speed automatic transmission with an oil cooler and standard all-wheel drive, it's genuinely impressive what this small SUV can handle.

As Scott Evans of Motor Trend wrote, "With as good or better approach, breakover, and departure angles compared to anything Subaru, Jeep, or Toyota offers, it'll go farther off-road than all of them … If you really want to get after it, though, the 2025 Ford Badlands Sasquatch earns its price tag. Rock Crawl mode lets it tackle obstacles that would make entry-level Jeep Wranglers and big Ford Broncos take notice. A Subaru wouldn't even make it to the base of some of the hills we climbed at nearby Ocotillo Wells State Vehicular Recreation Area, and we barely scraped the skidplates."

Photo: Jason Bell

Easy and fun to live to with every day

I heard a mentor once say of a particular circumstance, "How can we make this more fun?" It wasn't anything especially interesting I was doing, but that question has stuck with me. Driving is that for many people. A means. But, if you have to do it, then why not make it just a little more fun?

The Bronco Sport does that. It's fun and easy to live with. Vehicles with this level of off-road hardware can often feel compromised for daily driving. That's not the case here.

Despite the aggressive tires and upgraded suspension, the ride, while firm, is comfortable over pavement. It's controlled, and never punishing — and makes easy work of potholes and railroad track crossings. Road noise is present, but it's not intrusive, nor annoying. And it tracks straight and planted at highway speeds.

It's compact size is another huge win. It looks great, and makes light work of parking and navigating narrow driving situations, like drive-thrus and school car pool lines. Visibility is also excellent thanks to its upright design and large windows.

Around town and on the highway, you'll appreciate the extra oomph.

Photo: Jason Bell

Ultra practicality

For individuals and families, the Sport is surprisingly accommodating. The rear seat easily handles kids and front facing car seats and the box-like cargo area can swallow just about anything you need to put in there. Did I mention how soft and comfortable the front seats are? Sitting in those with the heated seats and steering wheel on was very pleasant, especially on colder days.

Ford deserves credit for giving the Bronco Sport a sense of personality, inside and out, that many small SUVs lack. The interior is durable, functional and well laid out. There's a larger screen for 2025, and many of the controls are now in the screen.

The materials also feel appropriate for an adventure focused vehicle and you get the feeling that Ford was intentional in making a vehicle that can be used, not just looked at. Rubberized surfaces, tie-downs, hard plastic and pouches are all present and all match the adventure-ready attitude of the Badlands.

The balance of charm and usefulness is part of what makes the Bronco Sport so appealing, and again, it's backed up by legitimate capability, making this a rare breed in the segment.

Photo: Jason Bell

A class of one

The more time I spent with the Bronco Sport Badlands Sasquatch, the more I appreciated how unique it is. It's not a hardcore rock crawler, and it's not a commuting appliance with an appearance package. Instead, it lives somewhere between those.

Brad Brownell of Jalopnik wrote, "My verdict after a day with the Bronco Sport is that it is capable of tackling trails that most Americans would buy a Wrangler or full boat Bronco to drive on. You don't need all that truck to climb a sandy ridge or bounce along a two-track, but most off-roader dudes will look at something like a Bronco Sport and laugh it off as just another cute ute. If you want to get lost out in the desert or on the trails, you can probably do 90% of what you want to in a little guy like this one, while having better on-road manners, daily driveability and fuel economy than the big boys."

For buyers who need a great daily driver — something easy to live with each day, comfortable on the pavement and capable of handling light family duty — but who also want a compact vehicle that can confidently explore trails and back roads on the weekend, there aren't many alternatives that strike this balance like the Sport does.

It's fun without being over the top or annoying, capable, but not excessive and practical without being boring. That's a pretty good combination in my book.

Photo: Jason Bell

Final thoughts

The 2025 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands with the near $3,000 Sasquatch package left a solid impression. Fully loaded, this top-trim tester came in at nearly $49,000. It's an interesting, enjoyable and genuinely capable vehicle that works well for everyday life while always being game for an adventure. This is a spunky compact SUV that actually cares, and that's not common these days.

For drivers who want one vehicle to do it all, the Bronco Sport Badlands Sasquatch makes a compelling case. It may be the smaller, "baby" Bronco, but in many ways, it feels like the one to buy.

More photos below:

About the author: Jason Bell is a lifelong car enthusiast who loves sharing his passions as a teacher, podcaster and automotive journalist. He is an accredited member of the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press. You can contact him at jasonbellcars@gmail.com or on his YouTube channel.