Local businesses in Tooele County band together for winter clothing drive

TOOELE — A grassroots effort is underway in Tooele County with a mission of strengthening the community through meaningful acts that give back.

Mason Davis, a Tooele resident who works at a financial strategies firm in Murray, said he had an idea to form a business networking group within the county.

He recently started the Tooele Business Circle, a collection of small business owners and independent contractors who have a common goal of helping one another thrive, while looking for ways to uplift those in need.

Davis said the Tooele Business Circle inspires collaboration among a variety of local business leaders and independent contractors who can bring different perspectives and ideas to the table.

"I think probably the most impressive part about this group is just the sheer diversity of the companies that are now involved," he said.

He said the group, initially consisting of Davis and just a few other Tooele County business leaders, met for their first meeting on last week, which included a presentation on the group's objectives and tossing ideas around for future community service events.

The group decided to organize a winter clothing drive to collect warm items for those in need. The event is set to take place Saturday, Jan. 31 at Choice Tires, 554 W. Clark Street in Grantsville.

Davis said nearly 20 members are now a part of Tooele Business Circle, all involved in seeking donations for the clothing drive, as well as people in need of the items.

Gently used apparel, appropriate for winter wear, can be dropped off at Choice Tires; Ethereal Body Care, 27 S. Main in Tooele; or Porch of Hope Food Pantry, 144 W. Durfee Street, Unit 1, in Grantsville.

Bags of donated clothes inside Choice Tires in Grantsville on Thursday. A group of local businesses in Tooele County are coming together to hold a winter clothing drive on Jan. 31. (Photo: Mason Davis)

"If people aren't able to make it to a donation spot, we can come pick up the donations as well," Davis said.

The clothing drive will be on a first come, first served basis, Davis said. He added that any leftover donations following the event will go to a homeless shelter.

Shane and Jaime Reedy, owners of Choice Tires, said as a small, locally owned operation, they feel it's important to give back to the community that supports them.

"Tooele County has always shown up for us, and providing space for this clothing drive is one small way we can help families in need and support our neighbors," they said in a statement.

Davis said the clothing drive is the first of monthly events; Tooele Business Circle hopes to organize and host throughout the year. He added that the group is also open to suggestions from the residents about what community engagements they'd like to see happen.

Ultimately, Davis said he sees the effort as a way to bring more awareness to the type of business offerings in Tooele County, by fostering a sense of service and kindness in the community.

"I think most businesses do a good job; so what really, in my opinion, separates (them) is what they actually do to give back," he said.

Davis welcomes local business owners in Tooele County who want to learn about the business circle to contact him on Facebook.