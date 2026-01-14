Man dies in Helper trailer fire

HELPER — One man has died as a result of a trailer fire in eastern Utah on Wednesday.

Crews responded to a structure fire about 7:24 p.m. Helper police said when they arrived, the camp trailer was fully engulfed in flames.

"Once the fire was extinguished, it was discovered an adult male was located inside of the camp trailer deceased," police said in a news release.

An investigation into what caused the fire is underway, and police said the family of the man who died has been notified.

"Our sincerest condolences go out to them in this extremely difficult time," police wrote.

No other information was released.

This story may be updated.