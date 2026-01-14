Missing woman found dead in southern Utah

LEEDS, Washington County — A missing woman was found dead in Washington County early Wednesday.

Nicole Bennett, 19, was reported as missing on Tuesday just before midnight. Her vehicle was located at the Red Cliffs Recreation Area trailhead, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Rescue crews began searching the area with ground units and assistance from drones and a helicopter, but paused the search at about 4:30 a.m. The search continued at 7 a.m. Wednesday, and minutes later, the dispatch center received a report of someone finding the woman's body.

"This is an active investigation with deputies and investigators currently on scene at the time of this release," the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.