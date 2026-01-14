Musk says unaware of Grok generating explicit images of minors

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

WASHINGTON — Elon Musk said on ​Wednesday he was not aware of any "naked underage images" ⁠generated by xAI's Grok chatbot, as scrutiny ‌of the AI tool intensifies ⁠worldwide.

Musk's comment on social ‌media platform ‍X comes as xAI and ⁠X face ⁠growing global scrutiny, including calls by women's and children's advocacy groups for Apple and Google to drop Grok from app stores, government ‍investigations, and bans or legal action in countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia.

Musk reiterated that Grok is programmed to refuse illegal requests and must ‌comply with the laws of any given ‌country or state.

"Obviously, Grok does not spontaneously generate images, it does so only according ⁠to user requests," ​Musk said on ⁠X.