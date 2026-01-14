Utah massage therapist charged with sexually abusing a third woman

SANDY — A licensed massage therapist already facing charges accusing him of sexually abusing two clients has now been charged with sexually abusing a third woman.

Corey Brent Christensen, 45, of Riverton, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. Last February, he was charged with object rape, a first-degree felony, and five counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

According to his new charging documents, a woman went to a spa on March 8, 2024 to receive a massage from Christensen. She was lying face down on a table when Christensen inappropriately touched her in several places, the charges allege.

Last year, Christensen was charged with numerous counts of sexually assaulting two women. A pretrial conference in that case is scheduled for Feb. 23.